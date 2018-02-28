Collect and take action on client feedback.
Collect and transform feedback into powerful momentum for your web and design projects.
Don't get stuck doing things the old way...
Visual FeedbackFOR YOUR WEB AND DESIGN PROJECTS
Click to Comment.
All feedback is tied directly to the code behind the commented-on element, so you can see exactly what your client is referring to, eliminating confusion & saving time.
Feb 28, 2018 12:11 PM
What do you think about this rectangle? Do you think it will help us defend against an alien invasion?
Select to Comment.
Forget ambiguous "I like the part where.." feedback. Know exactly which parts of a new graphic your client loves and which parts they like a little less.
EventsCOLLECT FEEDBACK & KEEP YOUR PROJECT ORGANIZED
In Timeline, web and design projects are simply projects, and you can have as many as you want.
Each of your projects can have multiple stages or revisions, represented as "Events".
It is these Events which enable you to collect feedback on a particular website, web application, graphic, or one of many other supported formats.
The "Timeline" view for your project is the classic Timeline.io perspective on your project and its progress.
In "Timeline" view, your project's stages are represented by events on a chronological timeline, each with their own attributes and actions.
"Timeline" view is one of two current means to observe and manage your project.
The "File Browser" view for your project lets you manage your project as you'd manage files on your computer.
You can easily create new Events, nest them within folders, share them with colleagues or clients, review the feedback contained within, and much more.
Whatever you do, the Events in your project are visible in both the "Timeline" and "File Browser" views.
IntegrationsMake Powerful Connections
Get the most out of Timeline by connecting your favorite project management and communication tools. Receive notifications about your team and client's activity, create new tasks from feedback, and more.
More integrations coming soon.
Coming SoonAdd-Ons to Accelerate Your Work
Change Helper
Our proprietary AI will interpret your client's feedback at your discretion and recommend changes to the underlying code, to help move your website or web application to where your client wants it to be.
Drag, Drop, Deploy
Drag your website or web application over to Timeline and we'll automatically deploy it to a real server and link it to a new Event. This functionality will also be provided as an external service.